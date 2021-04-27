DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union held its 2020 Annual Meeting virtually Wednesday, April 21.
Newly elected board members were announced and a number of volunteers and employees were honored for their years of service during the online event.
The following were announced as being re-elected to three-year terms as board members: David Cutright, treasurer; Deborah Petretich Templeton, secretary; and Kathy Linn, director were re-elected.
Other members of the b include: Steven Endress, chairperson; Tracy Shirk, vice chairperson; Eric Polczynski, director; Lori Wilson, director; Barbara Criswell, director; and Greg Burke, director.
Service awards representing a combined 330 years of experience were presented to volunteers and employees.
Volunteers honored included: Jonathan Fellin, supervisory Committee, five years; Mike Fleming, Supervisory Committee, five years; Tom Culver, Nominating Committee, 15 years; Dave Macko, Nominating Committee and Annual Meeting Committee, 20 years; Barbara Criswell, board member, 35 years; and Randi Spayd, Annual Meeting Committee, 45 years.
Employees honored for five years of service included: Jennifer Daddario, regional vice president; Rachael Herb, assistant market manager, Corporate Center; Brandi Hoffman, financial service specialist II, Corporate Center; Mary Klock, member service representative II, Shamokin Dam Office; Seth Loff, business relationship specialist; Mandi Stallman, training and audit/compliance specialist; and Missy Thomas, assistant market manager, Bloomsburg.
Employees honored for 10 years of service included: April Campbell, financial service specialist II, Shamokin Dam Office; Tom Rambo, vice president Danville Market; Paulette Renner, financial service specialist II, Mifflinburg Office; and Heather Shannon, member engagement specialist, Contact Center.
Employees honored for 15 years of service included: Eileen Cizewski, financial service specialist II, Bloomsburg Office; Wayne Hawley, information systems specialist; and Brett Johnson, vice president lending.
Employees honored for 20 years of service included: Donna Bennick, member engagement supervisor, Contact Center; Elisabeth Taylor, vice president Audit and Compliance; and Barbara Zlotorzynski, Operations Support supervisor.
Seleca Solomon, Operations specialist, was also honored for 25 years of service.
