SELINSGROVE— The Valley Players Community Theater Organization recently awarded scholarships to graduating seniors in the Selinsgrove and Midd-West school districts.
Each year, the group awards scholarships to local students who have played an important part in theater productions, whether onstage or backstage, throughout their school careers. This year, scholarships went to Logan Adams, Carley Stroup and Casey Stroup at Selinsgrove Area High School, and Lydia Witherite and Kelsey Bishop at Midd-West High School.
“It is so important to support theater at the high school level. Having directed at that level myself, I know the long hours and hard work that students put in to produce their shows and they deserve to be recognized,” said Joyce Hendricks, treasurer for the Valley Players.
Next for Valley Players is October’s production of “Delval Divas” at the Packer House in Sunbury.
