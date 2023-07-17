MIFFLINBURG — Just minutes after opening its doors at 11 a.m. Saturday, attendees were already lined up — at Mifflinburg’s 25th annual Blueberry Festival — to sample a wide variety of blueberry-themed desserts, from pies and cheesecakes to whoopie pies and ice creams.
“This is our 25th year anniversary so we kind of have it down by now. This is one of our best events and the community always comes out and supports it, so it’s actually one of our easiest events in terms of marketing and things like that. People just know to come,” said Heidi Criswell, executive director of the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA), the organization responsible for planning and implementing the festival.
Blueberry desserts were provided by Sunset Valley Bakery, of Turbotville, and the Old Mill Creamery, of Mifflinburg. There were also a host of food vendors selling bratwursts, coffee, and blueberry lemonade.
“This is the first year we’re doing funnel cakes,” said Wayne Bierly, assistant fire chief of the Mifflinburg Hose Company. “We did chicken barbecue last year and we just decided this would be better for the blueberry aspect of it.”
The fire company sold funnel cakes from a stand that was donated by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis, and Bierly noted that all funds raised would go toward the department’s capital campaign to purchase two new trucks.
Fox Den Coffee, a Williamsport-based coffee company, also premiered its new coffee truck at the blueberry festival.
“This is our first time. We had customers waiting in line before we opened,” said Todd Fox who, with his wife Erin, runs the coffee company.
The festival featured four live music acts that played throughout the day, including Mama Corn, Blue River Soul, Just Folk and Tanjo and Crow.
“We’re coming collectively from different parts of Pennsylvania, and Tanner (Bingaman) from Manassas, Va.,” said Allan Combs II, guitarist and vocalist for Tanjo and Crow. “I’m coming from Benton, Pa., and (Tanner) is coming from Manassas, Va., and Eric (Avery) is coming from Waynesboro, Pa. Tanner is originally from Mifflinburg.”
Tanjo and Crow, a three-person ensemble that plays a mix of bluegrass and folk music, took the stage at 11:30 a.m. before heading south to play the Dauphin County BrewFest and the Carlisle Theatre later that same day.
The festival included a wide range of artisan and craft booths, as well as activities for kids such as ring toss, fish bowl toss and face painting. This was the second year that the blueberry festival had been offered as a full-day event on a Saturday.
“A couple years ago I was here with my son and this is even better,” said Barb Zeller, a Mifflinburg resident who enjoyed a slice of local pie with ice cream. “This is delicious.”
The festival was made possible by the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association and volunteers and sponsors from area organizations and businesses.
“We all help each other. This is an MHRA event. I’m helping on behalf of Kiwanis,” said Annie Smith. “It’s a community event. That’s how we roll in Mifflinburg.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.