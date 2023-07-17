MIFFLINBURG — Just minutes after opening its doors at 11 a.m. Saturday, attendees were already lined up — at Mifflinburg’s 25th annual Blueberry Festival — to sample a wide variety of blueberry-themed desserts, from pies and cheesecakes to whoopie pies and ice creams.

“This is our 25th year anniversary so we kind of have it down by now. This is one of our best events and the community always comes out and supports it, so it’s actually one of our easiest events in terms of marketing and things like that. People just know to come,” said Heidi Criswell, executive director of the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA), the organization responsible for planning and implementing the festival.

