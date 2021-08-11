LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its September screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Blood pressure and blood sugar: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Sunbury YMCA; 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Lewisburg; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Milton YMCA.
• Blood pressure: 8:45 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Mifflinburg YMCA Center; and by appointment by calling Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
• Free bone density screening, 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Miller Center. To schedule an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive blood screening: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, at the Miller Center. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
