LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s COVID-19 Alternative Testing Site will be moving to 1499 St. Mary St., Lewisburg, effective Monday, Nov. 2.
The site will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Individuals should first call their primary care provider to share any symptoms or concerns related to COVID-19. The physician can then determine if testing is warranted and refer to the testing site.
The new test site will be a drive-through location to maximize safety. Patients will be directed to drive around the building and enter through a garage door. Staying in the car, patients will be asked a series of questions and receive any tests ordered. They will then exit, driving out another garage door on the opposite side of the building.
The location change was made to have a more fixed location with proper utilities during the winter months.
Any questions can be directed to the COVID-19 hotline at 570-522-4530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.