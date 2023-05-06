Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Ira Fedder, 34, of Herndon, and Rachael Rutkoski, 32, of Herndon.
• Brent Herb, 39, of Upper Mahanoy Township, and Tirany Long, 33, of Upper Mahanoy Township.
• Jacob Herr, 21, of Ralpho Township, and Tiffany Dunkelberger, 20, of Danville.
Deed transfers
• Viola K. Pfleegor to John M. Pfleegor and Amy C. Pfleegor, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes DBA to Charles E. Mithcell and Candy L. Mitchell, property in Delaware Township, $388,900.
• Jeffrey S. Robol and Cheryl L. Robol to Jeffrey S. Robol and Cheryl L. Robol Residential Real Estate Protection Trust, property in Milton, $1.
• Pamela J. Harpster and Jeffrey L. Harpster to PPH Realty LLC, five properties in West Chillisquaque Township, $1 each.
• Norma J. Murray to Carl W. Yognet Jr., Joanne C. Yognat and Alicia M. Yognat, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Shirley M. Lazarus by agent, Julie M. Fohringer, Julie M. Lazarus agent and Mark R. Lazarus agent to Dimitry Y. Shek and Kimberly Rae Shek, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Joseph E. Wood to Joseph E. Wood and Diane Lynne Wood, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Betty J. Herald by agent and Christine B. Krick agent to Liann C. Himmelwright, property in Milton, $1.
• Sandra L. Tristan to Sandra L. Tristan, Patircia A. Snyder, Robert T. Snyder and Nicole L. Long, property in Milton, $1.
• Incorporated Trustees of the Diocese of Harrisburg Trustees of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania and Incorporated Trustees of the Diocese of Harrisburg (FKA) The Protestant Episcopal Church in the United States of America to Asha Patel, property in Milton, $135,000.
• Nancy B. Stahlnecker by agent and Dale C. Stahlnecker agent to Justin E. Moore and Desirae A. Moore, property in Milton, $1.
• Dale J. Shoch to William G. Faus, J. Mahlon Faus and Faus Farms, property in Rockefeller Township, $50,000.
• Chester S. Koproski estate, Chester Koproski and Sharon L. Boyd exeuctrix to Paul Q. Ross, property in Rockefeller Township, $375,000.
• Louis S. Morris and Gina L. Morris to Brenda S. Beck, property in Mount Carmel, $92,500.
• Daniel D. Wesloskie Sr. to Daniel D. Wesloskie Jr., Donna James, Dennis J. Wesloskie and Delroy J. Wesloskie, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Barry R. Wray and Marekay Wray to Steven W. Andereson Jr., property in Point Township, $350,000.
• Catherine A. Koklinski to Gregory M. Koklinski and Julia A. Koklinski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Peter J. Long and Kelly R. Long to Amanda H. Perkins and Antonio E. Perkins Jr., property in Coal Township, $138,000.
• Bull Run LLC to Church of Jesus Christ Jerry Taylor Richard The Lion Hart Knights Templar, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Jeremy J. McAndrew and Jennifer McAndrew to Xiu Wen Chen and Ping Wen Lin, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Lester E. Verano Jr. to Justin I. Verano, property in Shamokin, $32,674.
• Shawn M. Kalman and Heather L. Kalman to Kristina M. Wyland, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Herbert H. Vlokhos by agent, Toni Phillipine agent and Jane Vlokhos by agent to Bonnie L. Townsend and Albert W. Townsend, property in Kulpmont, $99,000.
• Jason Burkholder to Montes Renovations LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $65,000.
• Bell Services LLC to Karl Pond and Terry Pond, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
• Charlotte J. Yocum to Steven Douglas Whary, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $150,000.
• John P. Harris and Nancy b. Harris to Jason A. Herrold and Colin J. Herrold, property in Sunbury, $1.
• David G. Nowroski to Michael R. Price, property in Mount Carmel Township, $5,000.
• Joy Ann Knapik by agent and Michelle Knapik agent to Luis Alfonso Ucho Soliz and Rosa Natalia Masa Morocho, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
• Angela L. Hine, Angela L. Paul, Todd M. Paull, Donald R. Rebuck Jr., Danielle J. Rebuck and Danielle J. Matusheski to Jeffrey K. Rebuck and Lacey L. Rebuck, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Carl J. Christian and Debra C. Christian to Joseph Wisgo and Angelic Marie Wisgo, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Carl J. Christian and Debra C. Christian to Joshua C. Christian, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Edard J. Valeiko estate and Annette J. Coukos individually and administratrix to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Peter Keretski and Tammy Keretski to Deal House Capital Fund III LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Jamoliddin Karimov and Asalkohn Karimov to Travis Lee Luft and Tammy Luft, property in Shamokin, $86,000.
• Callie A. Martin and Cody A. Ebersole to Cody A. Ebersole, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Jordan Ambrose and Madeline Ambrose to Nathan Welliver and Stacey Welliver, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Junior Fairweather to Joseph Alan Stump and Ashley Brooke Stump, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Janice L. Valone, Scott C. Valone, Iris M. valone and Kevin A. Valone to Mark Chie and Jamie WIlliams, property in Shamokin, $38,000.
• Morgan Ehrenzeller, Adam Cerri and Edward T. Camp IV to Aem Rentals LLC, property in Riverside, $1.
• Countryside Investments LLC to Koch Rentals LLC, property in Sunbury, $1
• Gary L. Wolfe and Trisa L. Wolfe to Koch Rentals LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Cheryl S. Lane and Cheryl S. Wagner to Craig Fegley and Wendy Fegley, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Ministry of the Water and Spirit to J&R Business Consulting LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Georgina Maldonado and Junior Benjamin Urena Mercedes to Marcelino A. Beato Catillo, property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
• Daniel B. Fetter to Charles F. Tennis and Jennifer Tennis, property in Sunbury, $230,000.
• Kent Morgan and Courtney Morgan to Alexis H. Sciascia, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Alberto Brito and Carolina Sosa Rodriguez to Sarah K. Boyer, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Chad M. Brokenshire and Theresa M. Brokenshire to Chad M. Brokenshire, property in Coal Township, $1.
8 Jeffrey M. Conrad estate and DOuglas Calvitti exeuctor to Neli Marquez Torees and Hilda Aguilar Marquez, property in Sunbury, $49,500.
• Darul-Uloom Al-Qasim Institute of Higher Islamic Studies Inc. and Darul Uloom Al-Qasim Inc. to Happy Care Family Day Care Inc., property in Shamokin, $60,000.
• Rebecca A. Shock to Riley Tucci, Tabatha Lynn Tucci and Lewis Christopher Tucci, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Eugene C. Christine and barbara J. Christine to Ryan W. Quinn and Lori-Ann M. Quinn, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
• FKO Redevelopment LLC to Peraltasolano Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $70,000.
• Alberto Tavarez and Ygnacia Tavarez to West Investments LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $155,000.
• Brenda L. Long and David J. long to Ethan D. Long, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Gregory A. Seebold and Nancy R. Seebold to Ruthann M. Kerstetter, Robert J. Kerstetter, Stacey R. Zechman and Kenneth R. Zechman, property in Point Township, $1.
• Bell Services LLC to Conny Esemerarda Ramirez Quiterio, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
• Claudia Chesney to Claudia Chesney and Robert V. Chesney, property in Kulpmont, $1.
