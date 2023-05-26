LEWISBURG — It took two votes, but the Lewisburg Area School District has a new busing contractor.
After much discussion at both the district’s May 11 meeting, and at Thursday’s school board meeting, the directors voted to secure busing for the district from Adam Transportation.
Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild informed the board that there were proposals from three companies. Two of those companies — current contractor Rohrer Busing and Adam Transportation — met the bid requirements.
Before the discussion Thursday, Lanny Shaffer, a Rohrer bus driver and Lewisburg taxpayer, said he hoped the board would stay with Rohrer, and addressed the perception the company has a driver shortage.
“There’s also a teacher shortage and a food service worker shortage,” said Shaffer. “At no time did any kids get left on the curb. As a taxpayer and an employee of Rohrer, I ask that you vote for Rohrer to continue the bus service.”
Both busing company officials made their pleas to the board for their selection.
Phillip Adam, part owner of Adam Transportation, said the company is fully staffed and ready to take on the Lewisburg Area School District in the fall. Adam touted the family run business, with drivers sticking with the company for 20 to 30 years, with a 90% retention rate.
“We have the people and the staff,” said David Schrantz, vice president of Rohrer Busing. “We have the equipment and facility for repairs. We have a proven safety record. We carry $10 million in in insurance. We offered the lowest price proposal, which is $50,000 less than our competitor. We are the responsible choice.”
Following the discussion, board member Kristen Kraus made the motion to stay with Rohrer Busing. A vote was taken and resulted in a split decision with board members Kraus, Heather Haynos and Jamie Lyons voting in favor of Rohrer. Mary Ann Stanton, Cory Heath and Erin Jablonski voted against Rohrer.
More discussion was held, and Superintendent Cathy Moser weighed in with her favoring going with Adam due to the high number of parental complaints and concerns coming in to the district about Rohrer.
A second motion was made by Stanton to have Adam Transportation take over the role of contractor for transportation services for the district.
A second vote was taken and the motion passed in favor of Adam, with Haynos, Heath, Jablonski, Kraus and Stanton voting for the proposal. Lyons opposed the motion.
As part of the vote, the board directed administrators to conclude the contract, which will be approved at a later date.
The board — in accordance with the Lewisburg Area Education Association — approved a memorandum of understanding to be added to the collective bargaining agreement, for the addition of an assistant girls volleyball coach.
The board was also updated on the Dragon’s Den Concession stand at the Lewisburg Athletic fields. The board was presented with two options. The administration favors an option which provides a covered corridor for those waiting for the restrooms during inclement weather, as well as two family restrooms, and room to expand the restrooms for additional stalls, if additional permanent seating requires it.
Quotes were approved for Kelly Elementary School playground equipment, demolition and installation, at a cost of $487,261.
The board was made aware of conditions to wheelchair lifts in the district. The lifts next to the stage areas at Kelly elementary and the middle school are more than 30 years old. The unit at Kelly isn’t working, and the unit at the middle school has been repaired and is functioning again. However, both units need to be replaced.
The district is proposing to take parts from the middle school unit and to repair the Kelly unit, in order to meet ADA requirements. Then the middle school unit will be replaced this summer. The projects is expected to cost the district around $27,700.
There was also discussion on proposed renovation quotes for the middle school old baseball field area, to convert it to a soccer field.
The board approved $12,504 in funding from the Green Dragon Foundation to be used as follows: $4,345, for a FarmBot for the greenhouse program at the high school; $3,694, to underwrite the High Schools GOLD program; $2,191, to assist high school musical students to attend a Broadway show in New York City; $853, to support the Kelly elementary swimming lesson program; $419, to support Kelly elementary’s STEM program; $1,000, to support the Margaret Mathias senior award.
