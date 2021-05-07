LEWISBURG — “Understanding,” a word frequently used as a remedy for social division, may begin with comprehending what people from different backgrounds mean when they speak.
Prof. Hiram Smith, a faculty member in the Bucknell University Department of Languages, Culture and Linguistics Department, said failure to understand dialects and speech patterns of the English-speaking world can have consequences. The premise especially holds true in law enforcement and the courts.
Smith said an example came up during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer convicted for the murder of George Floyd. Whether drug use contributed to suspect Floyd’s death was brought up by Chauvin’s defense as they presented body-cam video.
“There was a lot made about whether (Floyd) said, ‘I ate too many drugs,’ versus ‘I ain’t ate any drugs,’” Smith said. “Those are the exact opposite meanings and they can have major consequences for the jury’s verdict. And also with regards to issues of credibility.”
Smith said a linguist with expertise in African-American English could have quickly clarified the matter. The field, which he called “forensic linguistics,” is relatively new.
Similarly, Smith said a prosecution witness in the Florida murder trial of George Zimmerman was criticized for speaking “black English” on the stand. A member of the jury which acquitted Zimmerman was interviewed afterward said Rachel Jantel was not understood and thus not credible.
Smith added that a University of Pennsylvania study of court reporters, who not only need to be fast but also certified as 95% to 97% accurate, found that their accuracy sank to 50% to 60% when transcribing African-American English.
Smith noted he was recently among experts deposed a in a civil case involving an airline employee fired for a rap song he posted on YouTube which contained the “n-word.” The employee, an African-American, posted the song before he was employed with the airline, but was fired because of the company’s “zero tolerance” policy.
“The question became is the word a slur? Was it a slur when he was using it? Did it violate the policy?” Smith asked. “Who gets to legislate what those meanings are? Is it Black speakers? Is it the public? Is it the Human Resources Department?”
The case was settled, Smith said, and the plaintiff was awarded an undisclosed amount of money.
Smith advised that the workplace may be the only place where some people come into contact with speakers of other dialects. Unfortunately, workers using standard English are sometimes looked up to while people who speak “minoritized” varieties are not.
“Linguistic discrimination is just like any other type of discrimination or racism,” he added. “It is not based on any facts, it is not based on anything linguistic. There is no grammatical rationale. Why do you have to put a preposition at the beginning and not at the end? There is never any explanation.”
Judgements based on how people speak were frequent, Smith concluded, and hoped individual appreciation of the world could increase by letting go of such prejudices.
