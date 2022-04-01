MONTGOMERY — Motorists are who drive Route 15 northbound are advised of a lane closure beginning Monday, April 4, in Brady Township, Lycoming County, for a roadwork project.
Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin construction of a right-turn lane for the new Timber Run industrial park. along the Route 15 northbound lane across from Alexander Drive (Lycoming County Landfill). Northbound traffic can expect the driving lane to be restricted and will be directed to the middle (turn) lane. Work will be performed between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Work on this project is expected to be completed by Friday, April 22, weather permitting.
