The 16 drivers who will be vying for the NASCAR Cup series championship over the final 10 races of the season have been set. Today, a look at how I think each driver will run throughout the elimination-style playoff format.
• Kurt Busch: With one win to his credit and announcing recently he will be driving a second 23XI Racing Toyota — as his current Ganassi team shutting down at the end of the season — Busch has made all the headlines he will attain this year. He could run deep into the playoffs, but will not make the final four at Phoenix.
• Brad Keselowski: With Keselowski set to leave Team Penske at the end of the season to assume an owner-driver role with Roush-Fenway Racing, I rate his chances of finding success in the playoffs as minimal. Penske will focus its efforts on the two drivers who will be competing with the team for years to come.
• Kevin Harvick: If his 2021 season is any indication of how he will run in the playoffs, Harvick will uncharacteristically be eliminated early.
• Kyle Larson: He’s undoubtedly the favorite to win the championship, but I question whether Larson can actually seal the deal. He will likely make the final four, but I’m not even feeling all that comfortable about that.
• Tyler Reddick: The best driver to compete for Richard Childress Racing since Harvick left the team after the 2013 season is helping to build this team back into a regular contender. Unfortunately, he likely won’t make it past the first round of the playoffs.
• Chase Elliott: Will Elliott come alive in the playoffs like he did last season? His team must eliminate its pit-road mistakes. I don’t doubt Elliott will win at least one more race this year, but I rate his chances of repeating as champion as minimal.
• Aric Almirola: If Almirola somehow makes it through the first round of the playoffs, he has a shot at winning Talladega in the second round, and therefore advancing to round three. But those are a lot of ifs. Given how terrible he has run this season, I expect Almirola will be eliminated after the first round.
• Denny Hamlin: Although he’s been very consistent and stood atop the points for most of the season, Hamlin has yet to win a race in 2021. There’s little doubt he’ll follow his past pattern of choking when it comes to contending for a championship.
• Ryan Blaney: If you recall my pre-season picks, I wrote that Blaney would beat Alex Bowman for the championship. With an early season win at Atlanta, and dramatic wins in the last two races in Michigan and Daytona, Blaney has shown he will be in the hunt through the playoffs. I’m standing by my pre-season prediction.
• Kyle Busch: Although he’s only won twice thus far this season, Busch has shown signs of strength. He’ll make the final four and contend for his third championship.
• Martin Truex: This team has collapsed after winning three races early in the season. I’m not so confident they will find their mojo. It could be a tough end to the season for the 2017 champion.
• Christopher Bell: He will likely be eliminated early in the playoffs, but Bell will use the lessons learned to build into a regular contender in 2022.
• Joey Logano: Although he’s only won once this season, the 2018 champion is always a contender in the playoffs. He’ll likely pull a dirty driving move somewhere — earning the ire of fans and his fellow competitors alike — to advance deep into the playoffs.
• William Byron: Although he’s only won once — early in the season at Homestead — Byron has been one of the most consistent drivers all season. He will use that consistency to carry him deep into the playoffs.
• Michael McDowell: Should the underdog Daytona 500 winner somehow advance out of the first round of the playoffs, he has a great shot at winning either at Talladega or on the Charlotte road course in round two, therefore advancing into round three. There’s a chance McDowell could be the surprise of the playoffs. But it’s a very slim chance. He’ll likely be eliminated after the first round.
• Alex Bowman: Although he has won three times this season, Bowman has lacked the consistency of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates. But it takes winning races at the right time to advance into championship contention. As I wrote with Blaney, I am standing by my pre-season pick that Bowman will challenge for the championship, finishing a heartbreaking second in the final standings.
