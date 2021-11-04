MILTON — Approximately 600 Milton Area School District students took advantage of the opportunity Wednesday to meet with 35 different employers, higher education and career-search entities.
The Central PA Chamber of Commerce served as the host of a career fair, held in the high school gymnasium.
Michael Porter, the chamber's Eduction coordinator, said students in grades six through 12 attended the fair, which had a different feel than past years.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Porter said the fair was open only to Milton students. In the past, students from neighboring school districts also attended the fair.
"Last year, we did it completely online," Porter said, of the fair. "We held it via Zoom... This year, we are excited to be able to have it in person, in Milton."
Of the fair's vendors, Porter said about one dozen were first-time participants.
He said some were participating as a way to recruit new workers, given the general shortage of individuals currently applying for positions.
"I have some (vendors) who said 'if I have a student who is interested, I will do a mini interview on the spot,'" Porter said.
He said the chamber worked with high school Co-Principals Andrew Rantz and Mike Bergey, along with school counselors, to coordinate the event.
"This is to help our students to see options that are out there, in our region," Porter said.
Rantz said the school was excited to be hosting the fair, particularly since it was not able to be held in person in 2020.
"It is our goal as a school and district to not only graduate students who are college and career ready, but to also partner with our local businesses, industries, military representatives and post-secondary institutions on being a liaison between them and our students," he said.
With the construction of a health and wellness facility, and renovations to the athletic complex, ongoing at Milton, Porter said parking for participating vendors was limited.
As a result, Tractor Supply Company donated its parking lot for vendors to utilize. Those vendors were then shuttled to the school building, and assisted by students with unloading their display items.
"I'm very thankful to have so many different partners and have everybody on board with it," Porter said.
The chamber is planning to hold a similar career fair Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Warrior Run High School. Interested vendors are still being accepted. For more information, call the chamber at 570-742-7341.
