RiverStage to present 'Tiny Island'

LEWISBURG — The magic of the movies is the theme of RiverStage Community Theatre’s next production, “Tiny Island” by Michael Hollinge.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 7, 8, 14 and 15, and 2:30 p.m. April 16 at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Tiny Island tells the story of two sisters, Muriel and Hazel, who grew up outside of Philadelphia in the 1950s. As little girls nestled in the tiny projection booth of their family-owned movie theatre, the two girls imagined flying across the world with their mother to exotic destinations, lofted by the plane-like whir of the projectors. The play begins in 1984, when Muriel returns to the fading movie palace where Hazel is still working, because she’s been hearing little girls’ voices at night and wants her sister’s help in saving the theatre and her marriage at the same time.
“With touches of magical realism, time travel, ‘80s pop culture, and a great sense of humor, ‘Tiny Island’ is a beautiful little play about sisterhood and the movies,” said Director Jove Graham “We are also so pleased to have had assistance from Andy Seal at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg to help us re-create the set of an authentic movie projectionists’ booth. This play has a lot of touching, funny things to say about how sisters get along with each other (or not), and it’ a really sweet story about love and the movies. If you’ve never seen it before, we hope you won’t miss this chance.”
Tiny Island features a cast of four actors, playing six characters. Hazel is played by Maggie Able, who has appeared many times at RiverStage, Valley Players and Community Theatre League. Her sister Muriel is played by Sarah Bell, who has also been seen in many past RiverStage productions. The movie theater’s usher, Mike, and a teenage version of Muriel’s future husband, Norm, are played by Ross Wiley. He was recently in the One Act Play Festival and starred as the Major-General in RiverStage’s Pirates of “Penzance.” Finally, making her debut at RiverStage, Heidi Peña Yanes of Danville plays the teenage Muriel and video store clerk Brenda.
The production is directed and designed by Graham, with costumes by Barbara Ross, set construction by Dennis Merkle, and custom design and construction of two large reel-to-reel movie projectors by Peter Wiley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.