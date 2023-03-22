RiverStage to present 'Tiny Island'

From left, Ross Wiley as Norm and Heidi Pena Yanes as Muriel act out a scene in ‘Tiny Island.’

 PROVIDED BY JOVE GRAHAM

LEWISBURG — The magic of the movies is the theme of RiverStage Community Theatre’s next production, “Tiny Island” by Michael Hollinge.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 7, 8, 14 and 15, and 2:30 p.m. April 16 at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.

