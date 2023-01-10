Fill a Glass with Hope announces record campaign

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding kicks off the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

 PROVIDED BY ROGER BAUMGARTNER

HARRISBURG — The American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania and the PA Dairymen’s Association announced a new record of more than $201,000 raised to kick off the 2023 Fill a Glass with Hope campaign, at the PA Farm Show. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the festivities with former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith, a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

In 2016, Fill a Glass with Hope became the first statewide charitable fresh milk program in the country, and has provided more than 34 million servings of milk to families in need. Feeding Pennsylvania and its nine-member food banks solicited sponsors to kick-start the 2023 campaign, raising a record of over $201,000. Funds will be used to purchase fresh milk at a reduced price from their local dairy processors. Sponsors included four $25,000 Keystone sponsors: Columbia Gas and the NiSource Foundation, Coterra Energy, FirstEnergy Foundation and Weis Markets.

