Fill a Glass with Hope announces record campaign

HARRISBURG — The American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania and the PA Dairymen’s Association announced a new record of more than $201,000 raised to kick off the 2023 Fill a Glass with Hope campaign, at the PA Farm Show. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the festivities with former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith, a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.
In 2016, Fill a Glass with Hope became the first statewide charitable fresh milk program in the country, and has provided more than 34 million servings of milk to families in need. Feeding Pennsylvania and its nine-member food banks solicited sponsors to kick-start the 2023 campaign, raising a record of over $201,000. Funds will be used to purchase fresh milk at a reduced price from their local dairy processors. Sponsors included four $25,000 Keystone sponsors: Columbia Gas and the NiSource Foundation, Coterra Energy, FirstEnergy Foundation and Weis Markets.
“This fundraiser could not come at a more critical time, with soaring food prices and the inflation rate at its highest in 40 years, many Pennsylvanians are facing impossible choices between buying food and paying for other necessities like medication or utilities,” said Jane Clements, chief executive officer of Feeding Pennsylvania. “On behalf of our member food banks, we are thankful for the generous sponsors who continue to ensure that we can provide fresh milk to our neighbors in need, and grateful to have our own Congressman Thompson supporting us here in PA and in Washington.”
Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa. 15), who was recently named chair of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, applauded the dairy industry and food banks for this meaningful partnership and offered his support, even though he was unable to attend.
“As the number one ag commodity in the Commonwealth, dairy is critically important to Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry. The nutritional value that milk offers, particularly to growing children, is undeniable. I’m pleased to join Feeding Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Dairymen for the Fill a Glass with Hope event to support both our dairy farmers and our neighbors in need.”
A celebratory “Orange Cream” milkshake toast to honor PA Dairymen’s Association’s 70th Birthday of providing their legen-dairy milkshakes at the PA Farm Show capped off the launch. Also in attendance were Feeding PA food bank leaders, PA Dairy Princess Royalty, government leaders, sponsors, and dairy industry leaders.
Funding collected in donation containers at the PA Dairymen’s Association Milkshake Booth will support Fill a Glass with Hope. Stop by or donate at www.feedingpa.org>/milk.
