LEWISBURG — The killing of eight people last week at three different spas in the Atlanta area highlighted multiple vulnerabilities faced by women in such circumstances.
Heather L. Shnyder, Transitions of Pa. education specialist, said it illustrated how women working in spas such as the shooting sites were at risk for violence and abuse.
“In many places like these massage parlors, it can be a front for a more significant issue involving victims being trafficked and forced to be where they are,” Shnyder said. “Once again, it makes them vulnerable to acts of violence.”
The suspect, Robert Alan Long, 21, of Woodstock, Ga., allegedly was conflicted between religious beliefs and what he described as a sex addiction according to remarks made after his arrest. Two of the shooting sites had reportedly been sites of prostitution arrests.
According to police, Long had been a customer at two of the targeted businesses. He had also previously sought treatment for a sex addiction.
Of the victims, six were women of Asian descent, which has prompted speculation that the shooting was motivated by race. A white woman and a white man were also killed. A Hispanic man was injured but survived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.