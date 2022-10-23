ORT INDIATOWN GAP — One service member was killed and three were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident involving two military vehicles Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap.
The names of service members are being withheld until proper notifications to next of kin are made, according to a press release issued late Saturday by the National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.