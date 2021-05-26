LEWISBURG — All but a few Union County municipalities adopted the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) over the last decade.
Though revised from the top since first introduced, the intent of the IPMC is still to regulate minimum maintenance requirements for residential and commercial buildings. It covers standards for structural integrity, lighting, ventilation, fire safety and other areas reasonably expected to be part of a building code.
The IPMC, a uniform code, has been adopted by municipalities across 50 states and several US territories.
“It helps keep properties safe, a plus life-safety issues,” said James R. Emery, Central Keystone Council of Governments (CK-COG) code enforcement supervisor. “It helps keep properties maintained and cleaned. It makes communities, safer, nice and more attractive.”
Whether it makes enforcement easier was still up for discussion, Emery said. “Gray areas” have been cited as problematic by some municipalities as was as the word “international” in its title.
“It leaves a lot of things open-ended especially when it comes to legal enforcement,” he added. “What do you do once you have gone through a series of notices and what is the next step?”
Emery said CK-COG created its own maintenance code, the COG Maintenance Code (CMC), about two years ago based on feedback from municipalities. The agency has encouraged townships and boroughs to either adopt a newly updated IPMC or adopt the CMC they fine-tuned.
“We took some of the gray areas in the (IPMC) and tried to clear them up a little bit for rural, central Pennsylvania in the CMC,” he said. “That was our attempt and it is going pretty well.”
Enforcement provisions of the CMC, such as penalties and fines, have been working for the municipalities which have adopted the CMC. Emery noted that while the IPMC does not cover things like historic districts or shade tree regulations, the CMC has language which deals with such issues.
Emery also explained that municipalities, by their choice, may have proactive or reactive codes. A proactive program is like a police department.
“If we see an issue, we take care of it,” Emery explained. “If we see the high grass, the high weeds, the gutter falling off the house (or) a dead branch in a tree which could fall in a street, those are issues we take care of right away with no questions asked.”
A reactive plan allows the municipality to take a look and file a complaint to CK-COG. Emery mused that municipalities with what some say are “nuisance properties” or “blight” likely have reactive programs. However, he did encourage individuals to contact CK-COG to file a complaint as well as the contact the municipality or attend a public meeting.
Emery added that four officers cover 30 municipalities with property maintenance programs in four counties.
“Last year we had over 800 complaints,” he recalled. “Sure, a lot of them are weeds, grass and sidewalk violations. But quite a few of them are vacant structures and larger issues that take quite a bit of time to figure out.”
Emery said they can work with first-time offenders, with the understanding that problems which did not start overnight cannot necessarily fixed overnight. If it is not a “life safety issue,” he would prefer they spend their money on fixing the problem rather than paying fines and court costs.
Though each of the 14 Union County municipalities are members CK-COG, he noted West Buffalo, Limestone and Union townships do not currently have property maintenance programs or ordinance.
