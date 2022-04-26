Singing group faces hiatus

PORT TREVERTON — The Re-Creation singing group is taking a hiatus starting Aug. 1, due to a lack of cast members.
The group, formed in 1976, tours the country performing live music at veterans homes and other events like county fairs. Re-Creation is now seeking 10 singers to fill the cast, whose members are all retiring from the group following the completion of its 47th edition on July 31.
Though he is remaining positive, Re-Creation Director Jay Muller said the group desperately needs performers to continue operating.
He said training for new members normally begins in June, with their stage debut at the start of the next edition in August. But with no new cast members as of now, he’s already had to cancel all tour dates for August and September.
Prior to the pandemic, Re-Creation was performing around 320 shows and traveling 30,000 miles a year. During COVID, the group was still able to put on 170 shows through a combination of live streaming and in-person performances.
“Kids come here in all capacities,” Muller, who has been directing Re-Creation for almost 30 years, said of the usual cast recruitment. Some of the group’s performers are high school students involved in stage productions, others are college students with music degrees from nearby universities.
Though skill and talent are important qualities for members, Muller said the thing he looks for most is a desire to serve.
“Mostly we want the kids who want to do the service of the organization,” he said, not just performing but also visiting in person or online with the veterans and writing post cards to them.
This year, however, Muller is concerned people aren’t willing to shoulder the commitment.
“We have a mission, we have funding, we have veterans who want us, this generation is just not stepping up, for whatever reason,” he said. “This has never happened in 46 years.”
Muller said that while sponsors are exploring their own options, some have indicated they will discontinue their support at the start of the hiatus.
“Other national sponsors have already told us they won’t support us whatsoever if we’re not traveling,” said Muller, adding this will represent a loss of around $100,000 in funding for the group.
One of the options that Re-Creation is exploring to remain in operation while they recruit cast members is the sale of custom-made videos, edited together from the group’s archive.
“Here’s the trick, you can’t just shut this whole thing down and then start it all back up,” Muller said. “If we have to adapt for a season, I think one of the ways we could do that is I have 40 years of video footage here.”
Muller said that a veteran’s home could request a themed show, like all country, and he could create one specifically for them, along with appearances from former cast members to engage the veterans watching.
He said that while many may think videos are not as impactful as live performances, they are still very meaningful to the veterans and the personalized nature of them would resonate with the viewers.
Muller added that, unlike the live streams Re-Creation has been holding since COVID, videos would be permanently available to facilities that requested them, with none of the pitfalls that can befall digital live streaming.
Depending on the success of this venture and the cast search, Muller said he would reevaluate the future of the group around the winter holidays.
“It’s entirely dependent on people’s enthusiasm to keep providing something for the veterans.”
The Re-Creation website currently has a form for members of the public to fill out, in order to gauge community support going forward.
Regardless of the uncertain future of the group, Muller said they are committed to finishing this edition as normal.
“We are business as usual, actually above usual, for the next three months,” he said. “We are going strong until July 31. People can’t think it’s over now.”
