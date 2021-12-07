LEWISBURG — The pastor of a local church recently announced a special service was planned for the shortest day of the year.
“Blue Christmas” would be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church (BMUMC), 40 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Facial covering and social distancing would be required for the in-person service in the church sanctuary.
The Rev. Sue Jamison, BMUMC pastor, recalled a similar service was held locally two years ago. Research with church members and the Lewisburg Ministerium indicated there was an unfilled need for such a service to address seasonal challenges in 2021.
“It’s about recognizing that Christmas is not a happy occasion for everybody,” Jamison said. “Sometimes it brings on feelings of sadness or depression especially when you’ve lost a loved one or as we have right now, lost our ability to gather as frequently as we’d like.”
The date with the least amount of available sunlight seemed like the best date to express grief. Jamison said the church was the best space and place for a variety of reasons.
“When they can do it with someone else present, whether it is an individual or a community, it helps to validate what they are feeling,” Jamison said. “(They) then can offer love and support in the midst of it.”
Jamison said grief is unique to each individual, but cab often be a long-term challenge.
“Grief is a life-long process,” Jamison added. “You learn to live with the sadness.”
Jamison recalled how her hands were placed on her father, a World War II veteran, when he took his last breath in 2007. She added that occasions such as Veterans Day or memorial services for other veterans can elicit tears to the current day.
