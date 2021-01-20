EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors announced Wednesday that a public meeting with Lewisburg Borough was in the works.
A meeting to discuss the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) which formed the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) was scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 in person at the EBT Municipal Building and via the Zoom platform. The announcement at a special meeting of supervisors followed an executive session and an exchange of letters with the borough.
It was noted a response to the borough was being drafted.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, Supervisor Jim Knight and Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager will attend on behalf of EBT. Borough representatives were not confirmed as of press time.
Gray noted the township planned to contribute to an escrow account for the BVRPD commission, a request made by the borough.
"We have said that we would put $45,000 in it as a sign of good faith," Gray said. "It is basically money set aside in a separate account for the police commission. If we do an escrow agreement as (EBT Solicitor) Pete (Matson) described it to us, it would be an agreement between the borough, (EBT) and the police commission.
It would just define the parameters for use of that money," Gray continued. "Where it would go and when it would be returned if it needed to be returned to (EBT)."
A draft IGA would be circulated in advance to both parties. Gray said the Feb. 10 meeting would likely go through it section by section and make needed changes.
However, Gray and Knight anticipated it would take several meetings to thoroughly resolve the IGA issue. Gray was glad there was progress toward a solution of the dispute with the regional police partner.
Municipal funding and service allocations have been debated by the partners for roughly five years.
