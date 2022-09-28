Ganahl receives Excellence in Public Health Award

Irene Ganahl

 Provided

SCRANTON — Irene Ganahl, of Lewisburg, a member of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s MD Class of 2024, received a 2022 Excellence in Public Health Award from the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS).

USPHS created the award to inspire medical students to commit themselves to public health and to become leaders in the field. It recognizes medical students who show their dedication to public health by making exceptional contributions to the community. Each year, every U.S. medical school can nominate one student who has worked hard to increase awareness about healthcare and put that knowledge into action.

