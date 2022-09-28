Ganahl receives Excellence in Public Health Award

SCRANTON — Irene Ganahl, of Lewisburg, a member of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s MD Class of 2024, received a 2022 Excellence in Public Health Award from the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS).
USPHS created the award to inspire medical students to commit themselves to public health and to become leaders in the field. It recognizes medical students who show their dedication to public health by making exceptional contributions to the community. Each year, every U.S. medical school can nominate one student who has worked hard to increase awareness about healthcare and put that knowledge into action.
“I received the award based on research I did with Dr. Kim Kovalick through the Summer Research Immersion Program (SRIP),” Ganahl said. “I believed the subject — analyzing patient no-show rates — aligned with the goals of USPHS.”
Ganahl conducted research at Geisinger Primary Care South Wilkes-Barre, which has a rate of patient “no shows” of 10 to 15 per day.
“I contacted the ‘no show’ patients and had a conversation about why they couldn’t keep their appointment,” she said. “Then, I coded the responses and collected other demographic information to analyze why this clinic has such a high rate.”
Ganahl most recently presented her research in June at the PA Rural Health Conference.
“I grew up in Bloomsburg and Lewisburg, so rural health is near and dear to me,” she said. “My main passion is access to healthcare — I’m interested in exploring any avenues that have to do with that. No-shows are a problem across the board, no matter the setting. But rural health has unique challenges. People live so far away — more so than we realize. People must organize their whole day around that appointment. And there are other challenges, like making sure we are culturally aware and learning how we can best serve all patients.”
Ganahl, who is an Abigail Geisinger Scholar, drew some personal conclusions from her research that will aid her future career.
“The reasons for not showing for an appointment are so individualized and unique,” she said. “You have to develop a plan for each person to help them show up. You need to ask, ‘Do you have any barriers? How can we help you?’ Patients want to be healthy, but sometimes forces greater than themselves keep them from coming. We need to learn what the barriers are and address them.”
