SELINSGROVE — For the first time in two years, the Susquehanna University Choir will embark on a spring break tour to the Philadelphia area.
The following performances will be free and open to the public:
• 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, Council Rock North High School, Newtown.
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, Council Rock South High School, Holland.
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, Downingtown High School, Exton.
• 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, Conrad Weiser High School, Robesonia.
The University Choir — under the direction of Amy Voorhees, Cyril M. Stretansky professor of choral music and director of choral activities — recently performed at the Eastern American Choral Directors Association conference in Boston. The choir was the only collegiate ensemble from Pennsylvania and one of only four ensembles selected from the state. The biennial conference draws choral directors from 11 states across the Northeast.
Susquehanna’s University Choir embarks on annual tours in Pennsylvania and throughout the eastern United States every spring. This year marks the first time the choir has had the opportunity to go on tour since its 2020 tour was cut short at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
