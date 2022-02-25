MILTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) announced Wednesday that he would seek the Republican nomination for the "new" 9th District to the US House of Representatives.
The area includes portions of the 12th District now served by Keller and the currently drawn 9th District represented by Republican Dan Meuser. The new lines were selected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and based on a map drawn by voters who petitioned the court to intervene in the redistricting process.
"We've seen what this court has done over the years," Keller said Thursday afternoon via telephone. "The liberal judges on the (Pennsylvania) Supreme Court split the 12th into three new districts."
Keller noted six of the counties in the new district were in the 12th District as previously drawn.
"We are running for reelection to continue to do the work we set out to do the first time I ran," Keller said. "We are going to continue working on that, standing up for our veterans, working on infrastructure, education and making sure economic development happens."
Keller said the new district has much in common with the previous.
"Energy is a common theme throughout this district," Keller added. "The values of the people are the same."
Keller downplayed the prospects of Primary Election Day and running against the current 9th District representative.
"I'm running for reelection," Keller said. "I have a positive message of the work that is important to the people. The fact of my proven record of listening and taking what I learned and putting it into action is what I am doing to run for reelection. I'm not concerned with who may or may not else be running to get the nomination in Pa. 9.'"
The Constitution requires that members of the House of Representatives be at least 25 years old, have been a citizen for at least seven years and live in the state they represent. It is not necessary to live in the same district.
Keller noted that he grew up in Sunbury, where he has attended church since 1978. He also cited work done in private industry in the 9th District counties of Bradford and Susquehanna. Keller added that his Snyder County residence is about 10 miles from the new district.
Keller was the winner of a special election in 2019 to fill the seat of Tom Marino, who resigned shortly after starting a fifth term. Keller also represented the 85th State House District since winning in 2010 and succeeding Russ Fairchild, who retired.
