LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors continued their work on an animal ordinance — which includes chickens — during a meeting held Monday evening.
Township Solicitor Jason Brudecki said he went over the proposed ordinance, which requires property owners that have feral cats on their property to catch, spay, neuter and release the animals.
Supervisor Char Gray said the township is working with Cherished Cats rescue to help with the costs of spaying and neutering.
“It’s not an easy solution but we are thankful for Cherished Cats’ willingness to help with the problem,” said Gray.
Chickens would be permitted if they are limited to a coop and covered runway so they do not escape. Chickens would not be allowed in Residential 2 zoning in the township.
The ordinance would allow property owners in ag residential zoning to have animals, including goats, sheep and small livestock, provided the owner has 10 acres of land supporting the livestock.
Supervisors expect to vote on the ordinance June 12.
The supervisors voted to install a fence along a property on Pheasant Ridge Road, to stop illegal dumping from occurring on property the township uses to store items. The fence will cost $34,100, which includes installation by Buffalo Valley Fence Company.
Discussions on cyber security and what kind of security the township needs to protect its virtual assets was met with a tabled vote as well.
The township has never had to respond to a cyber attack, however more and more municipalities are getting hit.
Meixell-Diehl insurance company has provided the township with three cyber-insurance quotes.
At present, Computition provides the township with antivirus software. It also provided the township with a quote for additional security equipment it would have to purchase. The quote from Computition was for $3,500.
The supervisors requested to seek more information before deciding how to approach the issue of cyber security and wanted to talk with other townships on what they are doing in the area of cyber security.
The supervisors approved the purchase of playground equipment for the Fairground Road Park, in the amount of $14,937, from Playworld systems as their quote for the equipment came in as the lowest of three submissions.
The supervisors tabled a vote on paying the cost of legal fees associated with the purchase of the Turtle Creek Park project. The township and the Merrill Linn Conservancy have had discussions about the future of the Turtle Creek Park. The supervisors are considering approaching the conservancy about the possibility of their help to pay legal fees associated with the park.
The supervisors approved the purchase of signs for the Turtle Creek Park Project. Two vinyl signs were approved for $109 for the Turtle Creek Tree Nursery, and five aluminum composite signs with pressure-treated wooden posts that identified tree, bird, and invasive species were approved at a cost of $925.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
