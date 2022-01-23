WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is celebrating a $15,000 grant award from the Gene Haas Foundation.
The foundation, established in 1999 by the owner of Haas Automation Inc., offers scholarship grants to institutions that provide education and training in CNC (computer numerical control) machining.
Of the award, $12,500 is reserved for scholarships. The remaining $2,500 will assist students competing in Baja competitions, which require students to design, manufacture and build a single-seat, all-terrain vehicle to survive various challenges and an off-road endurance race.
Students seeking a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering technology, an associate degree in automated manufacturing technology or machine tool technology, or a machinist general certificate are eligible for the scholarships. Recipients are selected by the college.
The Gene Haas Foundation is honored as a member of the Visionary Society on the college’s Donor Wall ($100,000-$499,999) and has been a supporter of Penn College since 2003.
“We are grateful for this continued support of the Gene Haas Foundation,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations. “The skills gap is a challenge that so many companies are facing, and Penn College graduates help fill this gap with qualified, skilled workers. The Gene Haas Foundation helps students pursue their passions while earning a degree in applied hands-on technology.”
“We are so pleased to present this well-deserved gift on behalf of the Gene Haas Foundation,” said Lindsay Cline, director of education and events for Phillips Commercial, a Haas Factory Outlet. “Penn College has an impressive legacy of producing some of the country’s best manufacturing professionals, and we are proud to support their efforts.”
