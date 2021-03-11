MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club is moving forward with a project to salute community heroes.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger reported during Wednesday’s borough council meeting that the Milton Rotary Club will be selling up to 40 30- by 60-inch banners to be hung on light posts throughout the downtown area.
“Each banner will have a standard background with ‘Milton Rotary Salutes Our Hometown Heroes,’” Novinger explained.
Each banner will also include information about the hero, their photo and an optional “sponsored by” area.
Heroes eligible to be recognized on the banners include military members, first responders, teachers “or just favorite people,” she said.
Novinger noted that the club is working with Rileighs Outdoor on the project, and hopes to have all banners sold by April 1 so they can be placed in May.
“Rotary will be using this as a fundraiser,” Novinger said. “Banners will be $200 each and the cost is about $110, so Rotary will benefit $90.”
Novinger also reported to council that the borough must annually apply to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) for the approval it initially received last April to take over enforcing noise violations at borough businesses licensed through the PLCB.
The borough’s current approval to handle enforcement violations expires April 15. She and Solicitor Robert Benion suggested the borough ask licensed establishments to cover the approximately $500 to $600 in legal fees the borough will incur in applying to the PLCB to handle the enforcement.
Novinger said letters can be mailed to the licensed establishments asking they cover the costs. If no establishments agree to cover the costs, she said enforcement of noise violations can be turned back over to the PLCB.
In October 2019, council authorized Benion to craft a resolution on the matter after it was noted that Speedy’s Place was warned by the PLCB for having soft music playing on its patio after 7 p.m. Council approved that resolution in February 2020.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer reported to council his department is continuing to investigate why the Milton Community Pool is not holding water, even though some repairs have been made to the pool.
According to Shaffer, when last tested 150,000 gallons of water leaked out of the pool on two separate occasions. There was no evidence of where the water leaked to.
Shaffer said he’s waiting to hear back from the company which previously conducted tests on the pool to receive input on how to proceed to identify and fix the problem.
Novinger said she will have more information to report to council on the problem in two weeks.
Council approved a request by Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer to purchase a license plate reader for the department, at a cost of $5,950.
Zettlemoyer said the purchase price of the device — which automatically scans license plates and sends an alert to officers if a violation is found — includes five years of software upgrades.
