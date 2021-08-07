WASHINGTONVILLE — A big announcement surrounding a historic log cabin uncovered in the winter of 2020 is set for the coming week.
Ruth Marr, secretary of the Montour-DeLong Community Fair, teased that an announcement surrounding the cabin will be made Thursday, during the fair.
While she couldn't share details of the announcement, Marr teased that "it's all good."
The fair is slated for Monday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug. 14, in Washingtonville. The entering of livestock and a vesper service are slated for Sunday, Aug. 8.
The two-story log cabin — dated to the 1780s — was discovered as contractors from Fares Farhat Construction, of Halifax, worked to level a former bar and hotel building along Route 54 in Washingtonville. The bar and hotel had been built over top of the cabin.
The cabin was carefully taken apart and placed in storage, with plans being made for it to be rebuilt at the fairgrounds.
Marr said a scale model of the cabin will be on display during the fair.
She noted relief that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided enough to allow the fair to be held this year, as it was not able to be held in 2020.
Had the fair not been able to be held this year, Marr speculated "there would probably not be a fair in the next two, three years."
She said lost revenue associated with not holding the fair for two years would've been detrimental to the event.
"If you're on a sinking ship, you're not going to get too many new board members to join," Marr said.
Planning for the fair begins one year in advance, Marr said.
When planning for the 2021 edition started one year ago, there were still many questions surrounding the pandemic.
"We weren't sure how we were going to set everything up," Marr said. "We had plexiglass windows made for the French fry stand... The vendors inside would've had to keep their social distancing. That would've cut down on the number of vendors."
She said some adaptations have still been made for this year's fair.
"This year, we aren't having ice cream (sold) in the main building," Marr explained. "We have the Montour Antique Tractor Club that has their own building. They will serve the ice cream there... We also have the 4H clubs serving milkshakes."
She explained the fair holds monthly fish dinners, which fund the fair.
"We are still going to do our fish dinners as take-out only, until the beginning of the year," Marr said. "Sometimes we have 1,000 people at the fish dinner. That makes for a big crowd."
It wasn't until April that Marr said the fair board realized the 2021 event would be able to be held in close to the same format as previous years.
"We have some new vendors," Marr noted. "About four of five of the old vendors have either sold their business or just went out of business."
She said those vendors ceased operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marr said the vendors not returning are primarily food vendors. New vendors include those selling baked goods, whoopie pies and walking tacos.
Volunteers have been logging countless hours in recent weeks to prepare for the fair. Earlier this week, two volunteers were on site power washing the fair's pavilion and other areas.
"The hours are beyond belief," Marr said. "(Recently), I was out there from 10 o'clock in the morning until probably 5 or 6. In about an hour or so, I got ready for a board meeting. That went until 9 o'clock.
"It's amazing how people thing somebody waves their wand and it's a fair."
Approximately 200 volunteers are involved during the week of the fair.
"That's from the barns with the animals to the tractor pulls and kitchens, even parking people," Marr said.
She said volunteers start working at the fairgrounds as early as 6 each morning during the fair.
"We're out there making rice pudding (to sell)," Marr aid. "You make the syrup for the apple dumplings.
"The same thing happens with the livestock," she continued. "They have to take care of the stables, they milk the cows. That's the volunteers and the people that participate (by entering livestock)."
The schedule of events for the fair includes:
• Sunday, Aug. 8: Noon to 6 p.m., entering of livestock; vesper service, 7 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m., dairy goat judging; noon, entering of exhibits; 5 p.m., livestock fitting competition; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by top shelf; 6:30 p.m., 4x4 vehicle pull; 7 p.m., youth contests; 8 p.m., judging of baked goods; 8:30 p.m., old fashioned contests.
• Tuesday, Aug. 10: 9 a.m., exhibit judging; noon, dairy fitting contest; 3 p.m., judging of market steers, dairy beef, market goats, sheep; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by Jess Zimmerman Band; 6:30 p.m., hot stock, pro farm, super farm and classic tractor pull; 7 p.m., youth rabbit show; 7 p.m., cake and pie auction.
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: 10 a.m., livestock judging; 7 p.m., horse fitting demonstration; 6:30 p.m., lawn stock garden tractor pulls, 7 p.m., entertainment by One80.
• Thursday, Aug. 12: 10 a.m., dairy cattle judging; 6 p.m., VIP Showmanship Contest; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by Joe Quick; 6:30 p.m., tractor pulls; 7 p.m., kiddie pedal pull.
• Friday, Aug. 13: 10 a.m., 4H and FFA presentation and speaking contest; 1 p.m., Supreme Showmanship Contest; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by Tommy Guns Band; 6:30 p.m., tractor pull; 7 p.m., Old Timers Show.
• Saturday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m., FFA tractor driving; 3 p.m., tractor pull; 6 p.m., mini horse pull; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by The Loons.
For more information on the fair, visit montourdelongfair.com.
