LEWISBURG — In partnership with the Bucknell University Chemistry Department, the Lewisburg Children's Museum will be hosting a simulcast streaming of a “Halloween Chemistry Show” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, on the museum's Facebook page.
Additionally, the museum will be hosting a pumpkin decorating contest, with submissions required by Friday, Oct. 30. Free activity kits, created by the Bucknell University Student Government will be available Saturday, Oct. 31, in the museum courtyard.
“Previously, our Munchkins and Pumpkins Halloween event brought hundreds of visitors to the museum,” said museum Education Director Lindsey Walter. “But this year is different. We thought really hard about the ways we could keep children and families engaged and safe.”
Free pumpkins for the decorating contest will be available for pickup in the museum courtyard starting Oct. 27 while supplies last. Prize winners will be randomly selected in various age ranges.
Throughout the week of Oct. 25, the museum will post Halloween-themed craft and activities online.
For more information about the museum, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.