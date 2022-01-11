WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming County Office of Voter Services is warning area residents of a potential scam.
The office has reportedly learned that one or more suspicious individuals may be going door-to-door and identifying themselves as Voter Services employees.
Lycoming County residents should be advised that Voter Services employees do not conduct door-to-door solicitation of any kind.
If a person knocks on your door and claims to be from Voter Services, be skeptical of their questions – particularly any attempt to obtain personal identifying information such as your date of birth, driver’s license number, or Social Security Number.
Call Voter Services at 570-327-2267 to report any suspicious encounters. Voter Services is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
