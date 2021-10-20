HARRISBURG — The Milton Regional Sewer Authority in Northumberland County has been awarded funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to assist in the regionalization of its system, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108).
Through PENNVEST, the Authority will receive $2,022,447 in grant money and another $839,553 in low-interest loans. The project calls for the decommissioning of Lewis Township's existing water treatment plant. Two new pump stations will be installed to convey that sewage to Milton Regional Authority's existing system. To make the connection, approximately 19,460 feet of forcemain will be laid to complete the connection.
"I want to thank the PENNVEST Board for making this significant investment, which will have a lasting impact on the residents of upper Northumberland County," said Gordner. "I also want to congratulate the Authority for their vision and for working tirelessly to make this project come to life."
The completed project will serve a total of 7,139 households.
"Today's PENNVEST Grant will allow this significant regionalization project that has been contemplated for several years to come to fruition," said Culver.
PENNVEST offers grants and low interest loans to assist municipalities with sewer, storm water and drinking water projects. The program is designed to contribute to the long-term health of Pennsylvanians, while also fostering economic growth at the same time.
