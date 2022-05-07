SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s radio station WQSU recently won several awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System and the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.
WQSU earned awards for: Outstanding Use of Digital Media, Thomas Garrity and Erin Geouque, Class of 2024; Judge’s Merit Award for Home Assistant Promotion; Best On-Air Pledge Drive; and Best Promotion Director for Andrea Repetz and Shannon Eaton, Class of 2022.
