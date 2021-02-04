LEWISBURG — On Friday, Feb. 5, the 175-year anniversary observance of the founding of Bucknell University will begin.
Sherri Kimmel, Bucknell Magazine editor and 175th Anniversary Committee member, said the upcoming Friday marked the day in 1846 the state’s governor approved the charter of the “University of Lewisburg.”
Kimmel noted the university would later be renamed in honor of William Bucknell, a patron who pulled the institution back from the brink of financial disaster.
She added the full-year observance would be subdued in view of the the COVID-19 pandemic and a directive by John Bravman, the university’s 17th president.
“The theme of the 175th is going to be threaded through major events already scheduled,” Kimmel said. “Such as commencement, reunion (and) Convocation in the fall.”
Friday, Feb. 5, also known as “Charter Day,” would see a timeline and links to historical information go live on the university website. It would be revised as the anniversary year progresses.
“There is a proclamation that is going to be read by the chair of the (trustees) board on Frday,” Kimmel said. “There is going to be a gallery of historical photos as well. There will be about a dozen articles with some element of Bucknell history which appeared in the (Bucknell University) magazine survey in the last three years.”
More than most alumni, Kimmel said Bucknell graduates have a fondness for history, especially that of the university.
Isabella O’Neill, Bucknell University archivist, said preparation for the 175th anniversary year included answering a lot of reference questions. She affirmed that the archives was a repository for university records and historical records.
The archives have provided photos, information and other material in support of the celebration.
Earlier in the week, Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) introduced a state senate citation acknowledging “Charter Day.” Yaw, a member of the Class of 1965, was a parent of a 2015 class member and would soon see a grandchild join the incoming Class of 2025.
