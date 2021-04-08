LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club's second annual ice cream social will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in the parking lot of the Country Cupboard Restaurant, 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg.
Ice Cream treats will be provided by Becky's Soft-Serve of Milton. Available treats will including ice cream cones, milk shakes and sundaes.
A percentage of the sales will help the Sunrise Rotary Club of Lewisburg to support youth programs in the Lewisburg area.
Mask wearing is expected and social distancing will be encouraged.
