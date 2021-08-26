MILTON — Just five school days after the start of the new year for students, the Milton Area School District is listing four students and one staff member as having tested positive for COVID-19.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated Wednesday, noting three high school students and one Baugher elementary student have tested positive for the virus over the past 14 days. In addition, one Baugher staff member has tested positive.
Two Baugher elementary students are listed as being presumed positive for COVID-19.
In addition, a number of individuals in each school building are listed as being quarantined due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
At Baugher Elementary School, 17 students and three staff members are quarantined. At White Deer elementary, five students and one staff member are listed as quarantined.
The Milton Middle School has five students listed as quarantined. No high school students are listed as quarantined.
I an emailed statement, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said vaccinated staff and students in two different buildings have tested positive for COVID-19. She added that individuals have tested negative for the virus after being in close contact with individuals who have COVID-19.
Keegan also explained the dashboard.
“The COVID-19 dashboard is the district’s way of transparently communicating up-to-date positive cases and quarantining in each school,” she said. “It is an immediate and effective communication tool for all stakeholders to access. Quarantining could be due to a positive exposure at home, events outside of school or exposure in school.”
