WILLIAMSPORT — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that his office filed charges against contractor Michael Bloom of Williamsport.
Bloom is accused of entering into contracts with six Pennsylvania residents to install elevators in their homes. He took deposits from the six homeowners, but allegedly never followed through with the installations.
“The law is clear on this,” said Shapiro. “Contractors can’t enter into a contract, accept money from a homeowner, and then fail to deliver — and that’s just what Bloom did. He pocketed $86,110 from his clients and did none of the work he promised. That’s theft, and my office won’t stand for it, we’re taking action to get Pennsylvanians their money back.”
Five of the homeowners allegedly left in the lurch by Bloom were over 60 years old. In all six cases, Shapiro said Bloom took deposits and provided little or no services in return. When residents requested refunds, Bloom refused to return the deposits.
Bloom has been charged with 37 felonies total, including home improvement fraud,
deceptive business practices, theft by deception, and theft of unlawful taking.
Any consumers who believe they or their family members may have been a victim of Bloom should file a complaint online with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, email scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or call 800-441-2555.
This case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Bernard A. Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.