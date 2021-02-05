The NASCAR Cup series kicks off its season Tuesday with the Busch Clash — being held this year on Daytona’s infield road course — and today’s my favorite column of the year. I will be making my team-by-team predictions for 2021. If my trend of past predictions continue, some will likely be right on the nose while others will be way off.
• Chip Ganassi Racing. Kurt Busch says there’s a 50-50 chance this will be his last season of competition. In other words, he’ll be retiring at the end of the year. He typically wins one race a year, and I’m sure that will happen in his final season of competition. The big question on this team is Ross Chastain, who steps into the best Cup ride of his career. This is the guy who has already crashed teammates in attempts to win Xfinity races. If he can curb his aggression, he has a shot at winning his first race this year.
• Team Penske: After showing lots of strength early in 2020, Ryan Blaney fell behind the pace of teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano as the season moved on. This year will be quite different, as Blaney will emerge as one of the series dominant drivers, surprising many to claim the championship. Keselowski and Logano will both win multiple races. Considering Keselowski only signed a one-year renewal with this team, I’m expecting him to retire at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Matt DiBenedetto for 2022.
• Richard Childress Racing: Austin Dillon will pull off his typical fluke win somewhere. Teammate Tyler Reddick will continue to impress, inching closer to his first win. Daniel Suarez and the new Trackhouse Motorsports team will run as a satellite operation to the Childress team. It will be interesting to see if Suarez continues to struggle with the second new team he will race for in two years.
• Stewart-Haas Racing: I have concerns about this team. After dominating much of the 2020 season, Kevin Harvick choked in the playoffs. Hopefully it was just a combination of various circumstances, though it could be a sign this team is on a downward spiral. Aric Almirola will step up his performance in 2021, winning at least one race and contending deep into the playoffs. The center of attention will be rookie Chase Briscoe, who I believe to be NASCAR’s next big superstar. Though he may struggle through the typical rookie problems, he will at times impress. Second-year driver Cole Custer will not be a factor.
• Hendrick Motorsports: There are lots of questions surrounding this team in 2021. Can Chase Elliott repeat his shock 2020 championship? How will Kyle Larson fare? Will Alex Bowman and William Byron step up their performances to the next level? I doubt Elliott can repeat as champion, but his presence will loom large over the series, especially with seven road course races being incorporated into the schedule. Elliott will win at least three races. Larson will win at least one race — likely on the dirt track at Bristol — but have an otherwise lackluster season. Bowman will step up to the plate as he switches from the No. 88 to 48, and will regularly be fighting Blaney for wins and the championship. Byron will continue to be a mediocre driver.
• Roush Fenway Racing: Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher will be non-factors, except in the four superspeedway races.
• Joe Gibbs Racing: Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex will continue as the team’s lead drivers, with both winning multiple races. While Hamlin won’t contend for the championship, Truex will make the final four. With longtime crew chief Adam Stevens moving to Christopher Bell’s new effort with the team, Kyle Busch will struggle as he learns to work with Ben Beshore. Two straight years of lackluster performances could cause Busch to have a major falling out with the Gibbs team by the end of the season. Bell will begin to run up front on a regular basis, but won’t be a serious threat for a win anywhere, other than the Bristol dirt race.
• Wood Brothers Racing: Matt DiBenedetto will win his first race in his last season with the Wood Brothers Racing team, before moving up to contract-holder Roger Penske’s flagship team. Austin Cindric will run a handful of races with this team, in preparation for taking over the ride in 2022.
• 23XI Racing: New team’s typically struggle. Although this team has major backing from Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin and Toyota, this will be a year of struggles for Bubba Wallace.
• Front Row Motorsports: Michael McDowell becomes a more solid driver each year with this team. That evolution will continue in 2021. I expect he’ll run strong at the four superspeedway and seven road course races. With his limited experience racing in top NASCAR series, rookie Anthony Alfredo is going to have a very tough year.
• JTG Daugherty Racing: The crashing will continue for Ricky Stenhouse and Ryan Preece. Expect this team to go through a major overhaul by season’s end.
• Richard Petty Motorsports: Erik Jones will elevate the level of performance of this team. Unfortunately, that only means the famed No. 43 will run just in front of the other back markers.
