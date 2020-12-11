Fire department steps up fundraising efforts

MILTON — With the COVID-19 pandemic dousing the fundraising efforts of most organizations, the Milton Fire Department is taking creative steps to recoup lost funding.
Mike Poust, a lieutenant with the department, is chair of a committee conducting regular raffles in order to make up for lost fundraising opportunities.
“This came together, basically, out of necessity,” Poust said. “We couldn’t do our normal fundraising, the (Palm Sunday) ham dinner, the French fry (stand at the Milton Harvest Festival).”
He said the fire department is not alone in being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s every organization,” Poust said. “Every organization cannot do any kind of hands-on fundraising.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the department had conducted 49 different raffles.
Items have included multiple firearms purchased through Maple Ridge Sports Center of Bloomsburg, a snowblower from Cole’s Hardware, a smoker, Nintendo Split and lottery tickets.
Future planned raffle items include baskets filled with prizes donated by local businesses and $1,000 cash.
Either 75 or 100 raffle slots are available for each prize, depending on the prize. Slots for the raffle can be obtained by making a donation online, with prizes and links for registering for the raffles being posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Prize winners are drawn via a Facebook Live presentation.
Poust noted that firearm winners must pick up their prizes in person from Maple Ridge Sports Center, and complete the necessary registrations and clearances. There is no cost to the winners.
“They have to pass the background checks and they have to show their ID,” he said. “It has to be the person who buys the (raffle) ticket. They must be the one who goes to collect the prize.”
Other prizes must be picked up by the winners at the fire department on Ridge Avenue.
Poust admits he was a bit skeptical when the department decided to try the raffle fundraisers.
“We wanted to try it, we didn’t think it would go,” he said. “We did not think it would go this far. We did not think the public would be this into it.”
Five-hundred different people have thus far supported the department through the raffles.
Poust offered thanks to those supporting the raffles, as well as the Kulpmont Fire Department for helping Milton get the fundraiser off the ground.
“They helped us get our (fundraiser) off and running, walked us through it in the beginning,” he said. “There’s other departments doing this, on the other side of Northumberland County.”
The Milton Fire Department has also launched its annual fund drive, with a goal of raising $20,000.
Residents and businesses should have received a letter asking for donations.
Anyone wishing to contribute can send donations to the Milton Fire Department, 208 Race St., Milton PA 17847-1632.
