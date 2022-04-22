State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — A New York woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 12:44 p.m. April 12 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Carissa McKean, 21, of Orrtanna, pulled onto North Susquehanna Trail from the Hoss’s Restaurant parking lot, striking a 2019 General Motors Siera driven by Michael Tornatore, 65, of Estero, Fla.
McKean and Torantore were uninjured. A passenger in Tornatore’s car, Linda Lisi, 61, of Geneva, N.Y., sustained a suspected minor injury in the crash.
One-vehicle crash
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:34 a.m. April 19 along Route 522, west of Nellis Drive, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Jeep Compass driven by Joseph Davies, 36, of Middleburg, lost control on a slush-covered roadway and struck a guide rail.
One-vehicle crash
FREEBURG — Judy Stahl, 55, of Freeburg, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 9:21 a.m. April 10 along East Market Street, Freeburg.
Troopers said Stahl was driving a 2019 Ford Escape south when she fell asleep, causing the car to strike a mailbox.
Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Steven Yakamook, 34, of Beaver Springs, reported the theft of a $400 catalytic converter from a 1997 Chevrolet box truck.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 8 p.m. April 9 and 8 a.m. April 11 at Airy Dale Farm Market, 19329 Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter was reported to be stolen from a 2005 Ford Econoline E-450 owned by Hope United Methodist Church, of Port Trevorton.
Troopers said the theft occurred between 8 p.m. March 31 and 11 p.m. April 13 at 1623 Main St., Union Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — A window, valued at $400, was reported to be broken.
Troopers said the incident occurred between noon April 15 and 9 a.m. April 18 in a vacant building at the Selinsgrove center, 1000 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Scattering rubbish
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone dumped an estimated two pickup truck loads of garbage on property owned by a 41-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man.
The incident occurred at 10 a.m. April 16 along Park Woods Road and Route 104, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Unauthorized use
SELINSGROVE — Robert Mills, 63, of Selinsgrove, reported someone using a 2011 Nissan Maxima without permission.
The incident was reported at 11:52 a.m. April 16 at 17 S. Water St., Selinsgrove. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Montoursville Receiving stolen property
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Following a pursuit at speeds nearing 100 mph, troopers reported recovering a motorcycle stolen in October, from Broome County, N.Y.
Milton Frost, 35, of Kirkwood, N.Y., was taken into custody after troopers said he failed to stop for a traffic violation at 12:10 p.m. April 18 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Fairfiled Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a traffic stop was induced after Frost led a chase, at speeds approaching 100 mph. Frost was taken into custody on multiple felony and misdemeanor accounts and locked up in the Lycoming County Jail.
Assault
WOLF TOWNSHIP — During an argument between an unidentified 62-year-old Hughesville man and a 36-year-old Palmyra woman, troopers said the man pointed a handgun at the woman’s vehicle.
As the woman fled, troopers said the man continued to point the firearm at her fleeing vehicle. The incident occurred at 2:55 p.m. April 16 along Route 220, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
One-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Berwick man sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 4:35 p.m. April 18 along Route 44, west of Sulphur Springs Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Justin Bertollo was driving a 2019 Ford south on Route 44 when the vehicle slid out of control, left the roadway and rolled in a field.
Bertollo was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
One-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old Williamsport man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:45 p.m. April 18 along Log Run Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Charles Gehr was driving a 2005 Mercedes Benz which lost control on a curve, struck a mailbox and overturned.
Gehr, who was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
PFA violation
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Horace Carrington, 73, of Alexandria, Va., has been charged with a PFA violation.
Troopers listed Judith Carrington, 58, of Muncy, as the victim in the incident, which occurred at 11:33 p.m. April 16 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Non-traffic citation
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 41-year-old Benton man received a non-traffic citation after troopers said two of his dogs bit a 40-year-old Millersville man while he was walking along the roadway.
The incident occurred at 3:23 p.m. April 17 along Laubach Road, Sugarloaf Township, Columbia County.
State Police at Lamar Two-vehicle crash
GREENE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:02 p.m. April 18 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 192,Greene Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Brad Oberdrof, 36, of Muncy, lost control and struck a 2018 Peterbilt driven by Jerome Jones, 55, of Carteret, N.J.
Oberdorf was cited with careless driving.
