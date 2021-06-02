ANNVILLE — Courtney Betsock of Winfield, was one of nearly 440 Lebanon Valley College students in the Class of 2021 undergraduate and graduate programs who celebrated their educational accomplishments during three recent commencement ceremonies.
Betsock received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Betsock graduated summa cum laude. She previously graduated from Lewisburg Area High School.
