MILTON — When it comes to Marsh Road, a less-than-1-mile stretch of fissured and fatigued asphalt that runs between Industrial Park Road and Housels Run Road, both everything and nothing has changed in the last 30 years.
“(reconstructing the road) was conceived in the mid '90s, we took a stab at it in the mid 2000s and, again in 2010, and now we’re still working on it in 2023,” said Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger. “Honestly, I think most people here that we’ve spoken to find it to be a joke.”
Built atop a complex of ancient sand dunes and wetlands that constitute a 500-acre area known as Montandon Marsh, the aptly named Marsh Road has long struggled with issues of asphalt cracking — sometimes known as alligator or crocodile cracking — due to a combination of poor drainage, the lack of a proper sub base and repeated freezing and thawing throughout the seasons.
“It’s been closed for at least 25 years. It would have been sometime in the mid to late '90s. The quality of the road just deteriorated. There was no tax base down there to maintain the road so the borough voted to close it,” said Chuck Beck, who served as Milton public works director at the time of the road’s closing, eventually becoming borough manager in 2002. “When they originally started the project to reconstruct it, it was not a borough project, it was a project of the MAIDA committee, which is a subcommittee of the chamber of commerce.”
In the late 1990s, the Milton Area Industrial Development Association (MAIDA), an arm of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, was focused on securing funding to develop roughly 90 acres of Milton Area Industrial Park, a project that depended on being able to reconstruct and open Marsh Road.
Despite receiving a number of grants to aid in the reconstruction of the road, both MAIDA and the borough lacked the necessary funds to see the project through to the end. Then, in the summer of 2006, something happened that would place the entire operation into an indefinite limbo.
“Back in 2006, I started up there (at Marsh Road). We worked on the project with MAIDA. They were trying to do various development plans,” said Brandon Ruhe, director of the Mid-Atlantic Center for Herpetology and Conservation. “Through misfortune, (Marsh Road) happens to be one of the hotspots for spadefoots in the whole state.”
The primary issue, at least from a development standpoint, was that the Eastern spadefoot toad, which spends much of its life deep beneath the ground in a kind of suspended hibernation, only surfacing to breed and feed, had been declared an endangered species by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in 2005. The presence of the toad along Marsh Road introduced a number of new regulatory and financial hurdles. Because a portion of the industrial park had been deemed off limits to further development, Milton Borough Council decided not to rebuild the road, as they deemed it unfair to use taxpayer money to develop an area from which no tax revenue could be derived.
However, MAIDA still considered using its own funds to reconstruct the road, a project that would now entail building a series of toad tunnels beneath the road.
“Road mortality and development of habitats are two of the biggest threats to spadefoots,” said Ruhe. “The idea with toad tunnels is… you try to funnel the animals to points where they can travel under the road. Then you’re reducing mortality.”
In theory, the addition of toad tunnels was just another part of the design process. In dollars and cents, they added considerably to the construction costs of a project that had already proved to be prohibitively expensive.
Despite financial and environmental concerns, interest in the Marsh Road reconstruction project was renewed in 2009 after Milton Borough Council approved a development plan for a solar farm at the Milton Industrial Park.
At that time, then state Rep. Merle Phillips, state Sen. John Gordner and Congressman Chris Carney met with Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials to advance the solar farm, which was seen as instrumental in generating the necessary revenue to complete Marsh Road. However, the solar farm proposal stalled out.
“That was a MAIDA project through the chamber of commerce and that was not allowed because they would have to drill down to put the pillars in that would support the panels and to dig to do the trenching to put the underground wiring,” said Beck, adding that the digging was determined to have a negative impact on the spadefoot toad habitat.
Nearly three decades after the project to reconstruct and reopen Marsh Road was first formulated, the road is still closed to thru traffic. The toads, having since been upgraded from endangered to threatened, are still there. Borough officials are still grappling with the financial and regulatory challenges of the project.
“We’re working with Fish and Boat. We’re working with DEP. We’re working with the Army Corps of Engineers. We’re working with all the state agencies that we need to in order to acquire all the proper permits in order to build this road,” said Novinger.
Even so, costs have only continued to climb. According to Novinger, additions for the spadefoot toad have increased the total construction cost by $499,000. On top of that, the borough also has to add in a 10% contingency fee, accounting for any unforeseen additional costs tied to supply chain issues.
“We had to assume two years to get the project done and inflation costs. We’re assuming 4% inflation over two years so that’s another $40,000, and then there’s inspection fees for Fish and Boat and DEP to come out and make sure all of those things are installed correctly for the animals to use them properly, and that's an additional $74,000,” said Novinger. “So, in total, we’re looking at $664,660 for toad mortality mitigation for this project.
“I’m afraid the longer that we hold it up, the more it’s going to cost, the more funding we’ll have to find.”
Mitigation measures for the Eastern spadefoot toad include ductile iron pipes, which the toads would cross through, Type D Endwall, and an exclusion fence designed to guide the toads toward the tunnels. To keep the tunnels dry and out of the water table, the road elevation itself would also need to be raised four inches.
If Milton secures the funding to complete Marsh Road with the required toad mitigation structures, the borough would become the first place in the state to feature a toad tunnel crossing.
