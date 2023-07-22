MILTON — When it comes to Marsh Road, a less-than-1-mile stretch of fissured and fatigued asphalt that runs between Industrial Park Road and Housels Run Road, both everything and nothing has changed in the last 30 years.

“(reconstructing the road) was conceived in the mid '90s, we took a stab at it in the mid 2000s and, again in 2010, and now we’re still working on it in 2023,” said Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger. “Honestly, I think most people here that we’ve spoken to find it to be a joke.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.