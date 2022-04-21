LEWISBURG — A selection of Robert L. Hughes’ large studio paintings will be on display throughout May in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County.
Hughes exhibit features portraits and landscapes inspired by his frequent travels to Great Britain.
Hughes is a member of the Lewisburg Arts Council, the Lewisburg Artist Guild, the Susquehanna Art Society and the Art Association of Harrisburg.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases.
For more information, visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/home-page/info/displays/.
