LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is partnering with UPMC and UPMC Health Plan to host Free Friday Community Days throughout 2023.
Free Fridays will be offered on a quarterly basis, with the first scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31.
“Free Fridays are an excellent opportunity to continue connecting with our community,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “This is the perfect way to celebrate play in our community and prioritize museum accessibility for families of all economic backgrounds.”
The museum invites children and families to learn, imagine, and play as they explore healthy habits and practices through play-based experiences. Free Fridays will also include special STEM and other hands-on activities facilitated by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan staff.
“Healthy communities, like Lewisburg, thrive and become destinations in which people desire to call home,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Partnerships like this one provide the opportunity to ensure community members have equal access to health information, education, and services. We’re able to extend our expertise outside the walls of our facilities and embed the resources in the community, taking health care to them rather than having them come to us.”
Since its opening five years ago, the museum has engaged with more than 120,000 children and their caregivers through both on and off site exhibits and programming. Likewise, the LCM participates in eight national programs and routinely partners with more than 30 community organizations. Almost 10% of the museum’s annual visitation comes through one of its many Count Me In programs, which provides free or reduced admission.
