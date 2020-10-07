MILTON — Residents are continuing to return to the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following the center's August COVID-19 outbreak.
According to statistics released Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH), the facility now has 64 residents.
With a capacity of 138, many of the residents were moved to other facilities due to the outbreak. One week ago, the center was listed as having 57 residents.
The DOH's latest statistics state 106 residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 as a result of the outbreak, a decrease by two from the number which had been reported during previous weeks.
In addition, the DOH now lists 50 staff members as having contracted COVID-19, a decrease by six from the number previously reported.
Thirty-five residents of the Milton center are still listed as having died after contracting COVID-19.
Elsewhere in Northumberland County, 130 resident cases of COVID-19 are listed at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township, with 16 resident deaths listed.
In addition, the DOH is reporting that 50 Mountain View employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The facility has a capacity of 271 residents, and a current population of 158, according to the DOH.
The DOH lists no residents of UPMC's Muncy Place in Lycoming County as having contracted COVID-19.
However, UPMC recently issued a statement Sept. 30 which said 20 residents tested positive, with two deaths. UPMC also said 14 employees of the facility tested positive for the virus.
