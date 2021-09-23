LEWISBURG — October auditions were recently announced for Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) and Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC).
SVC auditions will take place at a new location on Tuesday, Oct.19 at the First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Returning singers from last year do not need to audition, but do need to be put on the fall list. Contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com by Saturday, Oct 16 to schedule an audition or be put on the list.
SVYC auditons will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg. The SVYC is open to students from Grade 3 to Grade 12. Youth chorale candidates should contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 8 for an audition appointment or other information.
The Camerata, Grades 5 and 6 through Grades 8 and 9 (treble/unchanged voices) rehearses from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Monday nights. The Valley Singers, high school age, rehearse from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays starting Oct. 18. All rehearsals are at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg.
Audition information for new singers and performance information is available at SVCMusic.org.
