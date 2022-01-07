NEW BERLIN — The recent death of Art Lieberman, president and owner of MCPS of Central Pa., struck a poignant chord among a variety of people of the Susquehanna Valley.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, learned of Lieberman's death on Wednesday. His company, with offices in a yurt in New Berlin, was a chamber member.
Aikey was emotionally moved knowing that she was among the first people to be informed of Lieberman's death. While their professional dealings were sometimes characterized by disagreement, she attributed it to their mutually strong wills.
"One day, I was his least favorite person, but he always had respect for me," Aikey said. "The next day he would share words of praise."
Aikey added that Lieberman's support of new ideas and his support of growth for all businesses was testament to his personal strengths.
"(Lieberman) is one of those folks that if you met him once, you would not forget him," Aikey added. "Some people have that tenacity about them. He was one of those folks."
Aikey had empathy for the team Lieberman assembled at MCPS. She said they were a true "work family," much like the team at the chamber. Aikey offered MCPS help in any way and compared Lieberman's passing to the unexpected death of then-President and CEO Bruce Smith.
MCPS, the company founded by Lieberman in 2000, was primarily a processor of credit card transactions for campgrounds. But the company and offshoots of it, like its founder, took on a variety of tasks.
Lieberman, a keyboard artist with an ear for a hit song, often spoke of his days serving music publishers in New York City. Skill at sight reading, taking a written piece of new music and playing it note-perfect with virtually no rehearsal, was a particular source of pride.
Skill as a performer got Lieberman work at piano bars in downstate New York. More recently, Lieberman appeared as "Artie Lee" at La Primavera Italiano Ristorante, Lewisburg, playing standards on a piano in the dining room or from a recently-added outdoor dining area.
Vito Mazzamuto of La Primavera recalled that years ago Lieberman often came to a restaurant he owned in Mifflinburg. Their professional relationship progressed to a friendship.
Mazzamuto's La Primavera was later the site for presentations about the trends in credit card industry and preventing identity theft.
"He liked seafood," Mazzamuto recalled. "One time he brought me some scungilli (conch meat) and always enjoyed a good Italian restaurant in Lewisburg."
Lieberman's consistent support of the performing arts was as innovative as his other ventures. A vacant spot at the Susquehanna Valley Mall was thus turned into a venue for live theater.
Lieberman served as producer for Courtyard Theater and oversaw productions including RENT, 1776 and The Rocky Horror Show.
Amy Moyer, publisher of The Standard Journal, added that Lieberman "was one of the most friendly, upbeat and energetic people I have ever met." Moyer also recalled Lieberman' avid support of traditional media.
"He understood the importance of newspapers and how important they are to small local communities," Moyer said. "Art brought a lot of great ideas to the valley."
Among them, the SUN Virtual Mall, an online spot whereby small business could help itself by selling "live" online.
Funeral services are to be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.