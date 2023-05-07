Bank contributes to Focus Central Pa.

DANVILLE — Fulton Bank is contributing $3,000 to Focus Central Pennsylvania as a platinum level investor in 2023.
Fulton Bank’s contribution supports smart regional economic growth by promoting the Central Pennsylvania region to attract quality investment projects that cultivate economic growth.
A check was presented by: Leslie P. Temple, senior vice president of Fulton Bank; Matt Atchison, Financial Center manager-Danville of Fulton Bank; and John Yoder, Commercial Relationships manager of Fulton Bank. Accepting the check was Lauren Bryson, executive director of Focus Central PA and Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE, chair of Focus Central PA.
“Fulton Bank is proud to partner with Focus Central PA to support its vital mission to attract investment to Central PA. The economic growth that has already happened and will continue to happen contributes significantly to the ongoing vitality of our community. We are thankful to be a small part of this important work,” said Temple.
