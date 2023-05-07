Bank contributes to Focus Central Pa.

From left, Jennifer Wakeman, DRIVE; Leslie P. Temple, Fulton Bank; Lauren Bryson, Focus Central PA; Matt Atchison, Fulton Bank; and John Yoder, Fulton Bank.

 PROVIDED BY LAUREN BRYSON

DANVILLE — Fulton Bank is contributing $3,000 to Focus Central Pennsylvania as a platinum level investor in 2023.

Fulton Bank’s contribution supports smart regional economic growth by promoting the Central Pennsylvania region to attract quality investment projects that cultivate economic growth.

