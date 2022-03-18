LEWISBURG — A Friday, March 25 deadline for applications for the Lewisburg Community Garden was recently set.
Applications and a gardener's contract are available online at www.lewisburgcommunitygarden.blogs.bucknell.edu for the 2022 growing season. Applications from Lewisburg residents will be given preference.
Plot assignments will be announced in early April, with orientation planned for Saturday, April 9 for members.
Volunteer hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting April 5. Volunteers need no experience, may drop in as they are available and may bring children.
Call 570-577-2212 or email plantgrowfeed@gmail.com for more information.
