TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed between mile marker 212, Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County, and mile marker 178, the Route 220 interchange in Clinton County, due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County, near mile marker 182.
A detour using Interstate 180 and Route 220 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
