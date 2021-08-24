MIFFLINBURG — Communication has continued between residents and the Mifflinburg Area School District regarding two long-debated issues.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel confirmed Monday that discussions have continued with families over both a Health and Safety Plan and a controversial news platform which could be adapted according to the grade level. Both were voted on at a special board meeting after a town hall-style gathering earlier this month.
The Health and Safety Plan was adopted for 2021-22 and affirmed physical distancing, hand washing and contact tracing in the event to positive coronavirus tests. Facial covering will be optional except while riding school buses, a federal mandate. Additional guidelines came out in the days following the vote, which Lichtel stressed the district the option of offering vaccines or coronavirus testing for the community.
School directors rejected a proposed $14,550 purchase of the Newsela platform for grades 6 through 12. Supporters defended it as an aid to critical thinking while detractors claimed inappropriate content was easily accessible by younger students. A free version of Newsela would still be available.
Lichtel anticipated continued “healthy” discussion of both topics by a good portion of the population, though he noted that the rate of incoming comments has slowed in the two weeks since the votes.
Schools have now been in session for a few days, Lichtel noted, and things to date have gone well.
“We’re glad to be up and running,” he added. “It is really refreshing to see the students back in the classrooms. I think everybody is doing their best to really start the school year in a positive trend.”
However, the need for school bus drivers continues to linger. Lichtel expected the need to continue as the district regularly has to come up with strategies to ensure there are enough drivers to cover transportation needs. A voluntary opt-out program is available through Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The district website, www.mifflinburg.org, has additional details for parents considering opting out of daily student bus transportation. Potential school bus drivers were asked to call Rohrer Bus at 717-546-9136 for more information.
