State Police at Selinsgrove
Fatal crash
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was killed in a motorcycle crash which occurred at 2:32 p.m. Sept. 26 in West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Jacqueline Swartwood was driving a 2018 Honda Rebel west on Route 35 when she lost control, causing the motorcycle to slide across a grass field and strike a tree.
Swartwood, who was wearing a helmet, struck her head on the tree while being thrown from the motorcycle, troopers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Snyder County coroner.
Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and related charges have been filed against a 37-year-old Cochranton woman.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police report Sarah E. Young was arrested on D.U.I. charges following a stop at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 5 along Route 45 in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said they spotted Young weaving across the roadway and initiated a stop, where she allegedly failed field sobriety tests.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Drug violations
NEW COLUMBIA — Troopers have charged three with drug violations after a stop of the vehicle they were in turned up alleged methamphetamine.
John W. Ulrich, 51, of Watsontown, Natalie J. Solomon, 37, of Turbotville, and Kenneth R. Deeter, 48, of Watsontown have been charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of a traffic stop conducted Aug. 13 at Short Stop, New Columbia.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — DUI and related charges filed against William G. Roup, 43, of New Columbia
Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious motorcycle and at a home along Bostion Road in White Deer Township. Troopers later found Roup pushing the motorbike along Pleasant View Road, while he was allegedly impaired.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
Child pornography
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Travis Gower, 31, of Delaney Street, Montandon, has been charged with child pornography, dissemination of photos/film of child sex acts and criminal use of communication facility.
The charges were filed as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Feb. 27 and Sept. 28 along Delaney Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
The charges were filed after Gower allegedly downloaded sexually explicit images. He allegedly told troopers he looked at the images while under the influence of drugs.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Jeremy Persun, 26, of Fern Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), turning movements and required signals and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:19 a.m. Aug. 23 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Persun exhibited signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for THC.
DUI
MILTON — Driving under the influence and related charges have been filed against a 31-year-old Lewisburg man as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:57 a.m. Aug. 18 along South Front Street, Milton.
Shakir Brown, of South Fifth Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), no headlights, driving without a license required financial responsibility, vehicle registration suspended, careless driving and reckless driving.
Troopers said Brown allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .191%.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and related charges have been filed against a 64-year-old Sunbury man allegedly found to be unresponsive behind the wheel of a parked vehicle.
The incident occurred at 8:23 a.m. July 6 at Sunoco, 2604 Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Steven Willard, of Spruce Street, has been charged with driving under the influence and possession of contraband. He was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and had his blood test positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
Access device fraud
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Jason Enterline IV, 37, of Broadway Road, Milton, has been charged with access device fraud, receiving stolen property and theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:26 p.m. Aug. 9 at American Truck Plaza, North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers allege that Enterline stole $700 in lottery tickets and used a company credit card to play online lottery, racking up a $2,295 bill.
State Police at Milton
DUI
MILTON — Robert Deitrick, 35, of Milton, was charged after troopers said he was found to be driving under the influence.
The incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. Sept. 26 along North Arch Street, Milton.
One-vehicle crash
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:21 p.m. Sept. 28 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2021 Lexus driven by Nikotah Connolly, 31, of Danville, went off the roadway and struck a ditch. Troopers reported transporting Connolly to the hospital for blood alcohol testing. Charges are pending the results of the testing.
Drug possession
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Travis Gower, 31, of Montandon, was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs while a state computer crimes unit was serving a search warrant.
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at 134 Delaney St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
