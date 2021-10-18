LEWISBURG — Municipal Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, will see voters decide between candidates for a number of borough council, township supervisor and school director posts.
• Lewisburg Borough Council, Ward 4 (4-year term, $100 per month)
Democrat Marlene Lira, 34, cited the need for downtown Lewisburg business to recover from financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pedestrian safety, floodwater concerns and making the borough more welcoming to people of color were listed among municipal needs by the public health researcher.
Republican Rudy Mummey, 78, called Ward 4 the “forgotten” portion of the borough. He observed that the ward did not have the borough’s trademark three-globe other than in St. Mary Street Park. The need for resurfacing local streets was also listed among the needs of ward by the retired educator.
• New Berlin mayor (4-year term, $300 per year)
Democrat Nancy Showers, 72, supported active listening to the concern of residents, consistent enforcement of ordinances and a stable police presence scheduled according to times of greatest need. A borough resident for more than 40 years, Showers listed her occupation as retired innkeeper.
Republican Scott E. Benfer, 50, sought resolution to divisions between people to be as important to the borough as it is to the nation overall. Specifically, the transportation specialist said the mayor could play a pivotal role in easing division between law enforcement and residents.
• New Berlin Borough Council (4-year term, $25 per month, voters may choose four)
Democrat David Farmer, 58, said the efforts of borough council were not always appreciated by the community. Farmer, a mathematician, pledged to improve communication and foster an environment of collaboration among residents.
Democrat Bonnie Hamilton, 41, felt citizens sought local focus to solve local challenges such as safety, use of public spaces and revitalization of the borough. Hamilton, currently mayor, stressed listening to the community and seeking compromise.
Michael Palermo, 69, listed as Democrat/Republican, said keeping the public informed in the decision-making process and providing feedback were among his priorities. A retired licensing inspector, Palermo cited noise pollution and speeding among issues facing the borough.
Republican Julianne Finkbiner, 53, acknowledged the borough budget was tight. An accountant with 15 years on council, Finkbiner stressed doing what was best for the borough while protecting the rights of reisdents was the job of local government.
Republican Meghan Shambach, 30, cited challenges in repurposing the former New Berlin Elementary School. An environmental health and safety manager, Shambach said a recent feasibility study would open up public input on the next step for the school and the area around it.
Republican David Wertz, 58, sought to work with other members of council and the community to reduce noise pollution. Retired from the Bureau of Prisons, Wertz also sought development of Plum Street Park and the former elementary school.
• Union Township supervisor (6-year term, $150 per month)
Democrat Dan Greak, 61, stressed the need for zoning in the township in view of development on the floodplain and the potential for unsavory businesses moving in.
Republican Billy Allred, 45, has long-served as supervisor for the township. Allred has also run for Union County commissioner and hosted a Buffalo Valley Citizen’s Forum on Facebook.
Information compiled from the Voters Guide of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area and other sources. A contested race for East Buffalo Township will be covered in a separate article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.